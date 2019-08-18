NORTH ATTLEBORO — Downtown Associates of North Attleboro’s 13th annual Back-to-School Shuffle and 6th Back-to-School Fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Veteran’s Park, downtown North Attleboro, from 5 to 8 p.m. Rain date is Thursday.
Tickets for the “Shuffle” will go on sale at 4:45 p.m. in Veteran’s Park, at the corner of South Washington and Bank streets. Tickets are $3 or two for $5, and only 250 will be sold.
Each student will get a tote bag and a brightly-colored ticket listing all participating businesses by “bus stop” location, then they walk from business to business throughout downtown to collect school supplies. Only children entering preschool through sixth grade are eligible to participate, and the child must be present when the ticket is purchased.
State Rep. Betty Poirier will be at Veterans Park collecting non-perishable food items, paper goods and personal care items to benefit Lenore’s Pantry.
The fair also features educational resources for parents looking to prepare, protect, educate and inspire their children for the upcoming school year.
Call the DANA office at 508-695-4814 if you are a business that would like to participate.
For up-to-date information, see DANA’s Facebook page (search DANA02760).
