NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was supposed to replace a long-festering eyesore just blocks from downtown and put some life in a long-neglected area.
Now the nearly $16 million development known as 21 East Street sits in limbo, with neighbors blaming it for flooding their properties and the town withholding permits that would let tenants occupy at least some of the project’s 193 units.
Last week, a representative of the owners put in a plea to the planning board for temporary occupancy permits for at least two of the site’s three five-story buildings. If they are not forthcoming, it could endanger the whole project, hey said.
“The last thing anyone wants is an abandoned site,” David Andronico of Boston-based Jones Street Residential told the board.
But the board also heard from abutters and potential renters of 21 East, all of whom said their lives had been impacted by the project and the delay.
Officials from the planning board, property owners and the town’s attorneys were scheduled to hold a conference call on the issues late Monday.
The East Street development was the site of a former L.G Balfour jewelry plant that had sat abandoned, and often vandalized, for years until it was razed in 2017. When apartment construction finally began in 2018 after a series of delays (the project is now on its third owner), it was touted as a means of broadening the tax base and bringing more people and business to the downtown area.
The one- and two-bedroom apartments, according to the company’s live21east.com website, feature balconies, a pet-friendly community with easy access to transportation, a clubhouse, fitness center and high-speed WiFi. While the site does not give information on rents, apartments.com puts the monthly cost at $1,600 and $2,600, higher than some other locations the site lists in town.
And while the company website still touts a June opening for the property, none of those units are currently occupied.
And that’s a problem, Andronico told the planning board over the course of a 90-minute hearing on whether the company has met the town’s conditions.
He said the company needs to get tenants into at least two of the buildings to ensure financing for the remaining work. He also said the company had been trying to finish the project during the pandemic and “had lost months and hundreds and thousands of dollars.”
“We are looking for a little relief here,” Andronico said.
Two people who identified themselves as future tenants of the project also said they were facing not having anywhere to live if the permits are not approved.
But attorney Steven Clapp said it’s his clients who need help. Clapp, of North Attleboro, said Steven Banks of 16 Holbrook St. has seen his basement flood and his furnace die because runoff from the development has raised the water table in the area. Clapp also said Banks has gotten no response from the builders.
Katherine Dorothy, also of 16 Holbrook St., said she can’t get hot water to wash clothes or shower.
“I’m 63 and disabled,” she told the board. “This is elder abuse.”
Androcino disputed the claim that drainage from the project was the cause of the neighbors’ woes.
“I don’t know what problems would be solved by denying occupancy,” he said.
A report from the planning board’s engineers, Beals and Thomas, noted there appeared to be a number of changes on the site that differ from the plans submitted to the town, including plantings and fences.
Planning board Chairwoman Marie Clarner chided Androcino for not coming before the board earlier with proposed changes and other issues.
