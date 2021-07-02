NORTH ATTLEBORO — The planning board has granted the owners of a huge apartment complex on East Street an occupancy permit, providing they meet a series of conditions laid down by the town over the next 60 days.
The board voted 3-0 Thursday night to grant the temporary certificate of occupancy to Jones Street Residential, a Boston-based firm that is the latest owner of the 193-unit development known as 21 East Street.
It’s the latest chapter in the years-long saga of the site, which was the location of the abandoned and decrepit former L.G. Balfour jewelry plant until the building was razed in 2017.
When construction of the apartment complex began in 2018, after a series of delays, it was touted as a means of broadening the tax base and bringing more people and business to the downtown area.
Recently, however, neighbors of the complex have complained that work on the site has caused flooding on their properties. Representatives of Jones Street Residential dispute that and have asked the town to allow them to have tenants move in to two of the buildings on the site to satisfy the project’s lenders.
On Thursday, David Andronico, a representative of Jones Street, told the planning board the company was working to meet the conditions set by the town’s engineering firm. He repeated that the owners would not try to rent out a third building on the site until all those were satisfied.
Marie Clarner, planning board chair, noted there were still several items to be addressed, including plantings, drainage and a hydrological study. “These are not just mere aesthetics,” she said.
On Friday, Andronico confirmed the temporary permits had been granted and said the approval means that tenants can start moving in to the complex in buildings A and C.
“We are extremely appreciative of the town’s willingness to work with the owners on this complex project,” Andronico said.
The owners will have until Sept. 1 to comply and will meet with the planning board Sept. 2, Clarner noted Thursday night.
Steven Clapp of North Attleboro, an attorney who represents Holbrook Street neighbors of the site, said the board’s conditions did not directly address his clients’ concerns.
“Their decision has many conditions and they’ve got 60 days to do a bunch of things,” Clapp said. “So we’ll see.”
