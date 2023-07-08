NAFD New Firetruck
North Attleboro fire engine

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in an apartment complex Friday night that displaced two tenants.

The fire was reported through an alarm indicating sprinkler flow just before 11 p.m. at 12 Moody St., Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.