NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fire officials are evacuating a 24-unit apartment building on Moody Street after a water main break flooded an unknown number of apartments.
Firefighters were going from unit to unit at 12 Moody St., checking for damage.
Power was restored in individual units if no water damage was found there.
The Red Cross has been called to assist those that will be homeless for the night as temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20’s overnight.
