NORTH ATTLEBORO — Veteran educator Jessica Davis is the new assistant director of student services, the school department has announced.
Davis, a local resident, took over her new post Aug. 10.
She began her career at the Early Learning Center and then worked at the Martin School in a variety of teaching positions. She was a team chair for Roosevelt and Community schools in 2019-2020.
During the search process, committee members, administrators and staff described Davis as passionate, devoted and collaborative.
She attended Bridgewater State University, receiving a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood, a Master of Education in Special Education and Educational Specialist in Education Leadership in Special Education Administration.
Davis is the parent of a 2020 graduate and an anticipated 2022 graduate of North Attleboro High school.
