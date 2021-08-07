“I can hear you! I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” — President George W. Bush, on “The Pile,” speaking through a bullhorn to rescue workers at Ground Zero, New York City, Sept. 14, 2001
At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, 20 years ago next month, the world changed.
That’s when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower at the World Trade Center in New York City.
It wasn’t immediately evident how much it had changed, but an hour and 17 minutes later, after 77 minutes of Hell on earth, it became clear.
On the 77th minute a fourth airliner, United Airlines Flight 93, hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
It was 10:03 a.m.
The dead included 33 passengers, seven crew members and four terrorists, for a total of 44.
It went down after passengers and crew heroically rushed the cockpit to prevent the terrorists from crashing the plane into the U.S. Capitol building a mere 18 to 20 minutes away by air.
Those American heroes were aware of the other attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and were determined to prevent the destruction of a fourth building that represented American freedom.
In that one hour and 17 minutes, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists, who had hijacked four airliners in crystal clear blue skies on a day that could not have been more beautiful, converted it to one of profound darkness and horror.
Two of those flights, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, both loaded with thousands of gallons of jet fuel, enough to take the planes from Boston to Los Angeles, were flown into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, symbols of America’s economic might.
Flight 11 hit the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. between the 93rd and 99th floors, killing its 76 passengers, 11 crew and five hijackers, a total of 92, and an untold number in the building.
Flight 175 hit the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.
The Attleboro area lost a number of people that day and at least two were on that plane.
Lynn C. Goodchild of Attleboro and Shawn M. Nassaney of Pawtucket.
Both 25, they were a young couple in love on their way to Hawaii for a vacation and, beyond that, a long life together when they were murdered with 49 other passengers and nine crew members.
Five hijackers commandeered that plane.
And at 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 out of Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. was crashed into the western facade of the Pentagon, a symbol of America’s military might, killing 53 passengers, six crew members, the five hijackers and 125 people in the building.
At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed after burning furiously for 56 minutes — 800 were killed.
At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower collapsed after burning for 102 minutes — 1,800 died.
All told, 2,977 died during that day of infamy, which was the worst attack on American soil since Dec. 7, 1941 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and 2,403 Americans were killed.
Not all those killed on Sept. 11 were Americans, but most were.
Less than a month later, America was in Afghanistan where al-Qaeda was hiding in the hills and caves of an unforgiving landscape listening for those who came to avenge the deaths of innocents.
*****
William Travers of North Attleboro was an Army veteran of the Korean War era when Communist North Korea threatened to overrun the South.
America saved the South from that and still stands guard.
When he got out of the Army, he started his own construction company and built homes throughout the area.
He and his wife Barbara had three sons and one daughter.
One of those sons was Stephen J. Travers who graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1982.
Business-wise there were bad times and good times, but William worked through them all, his son said.
“Dad was a fighter and a hard worker,” Stephen Travers said. “He didn’t give up.”
William and Barbara raised their family and made a success of their lives through hard work in a free land.
Stephen Travers joined the Army after a couple of years of college at UMass Amherst studying engineering and couple of years pounding nails with his dad, building homes other Americans bought to live out their dreams and raise their families.
It doesn’t get much more all-American than that.
Travers said he joined the Army partly for the adventure it would provide.
He had two close friends in the service and what they told him inspired him to join up as well.
It was 1986.
Travers had basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia and spent most of his time in the Army with the 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum, New York.
He was in the infantry. It became his career.
“I enjoyed it so I stayed in the Army,” he said. “It was an honor. I thought I was doing something worthwhile.”
Travers experienced combat for the first time when he was deployed to Somalia in 1993, but he made it home.
His unit was withdrawn just prior to the ferocious Battle of Mogadishu where 18 American soldiers died, and 73 were wounded.
It was during that battle that a dead American soldier was dragged through the streets to the cheers of mobs and the outrage of the U.S. citizenry.
The battle was later depicted in a movie called “Blackhawk Down.”
The unit that replaced his was involved in the rescue of those men.
Travers was in Bosnia in 1998 and after that he survived one deployment to Iraq and three deployments to Afghanistan.
When President Bush said al-Qaeda would be hearing from “all of us soon,” Travers was among those from whom they would be hearing.
While most Americans were safe at home, and looking at maps to find Afghanistan, he and the men in his unit were sent into the hinterlands to find the bad guys and kill them.
It was a hard and dangerous task.
Travers was first sent there for nine months in 2003 and 2004 when the hunt was on in Paktika Province.
“We were still hunting al-Qaeda and insurgents,” he said. “We were after the bad guys and the Taliban too. Our mission was to bring stability and security to the people of Afghanistan.”
During the first deployment most of the damage done to troops was through gunfire, he said.
Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were to do catastrophic damage to many by maiming and killing, were as yet unknown, he said.
“They were much more prevalent in the second and third deployments,” he said.
His second deployment came in 2006 and 2007.
Travers’ role was a little different.
He ran the formal ceremonies in which the dead were shipped home.
Each coffin was covered with a flag.
“It was heart-wrenching,” he said.
His third deployment came in 2010 and 2011 when he was stationed in Kunduz Province.
By then American soldiers were working “shoulder-to-shoulder with our Afghan partners,” he said.
Travers said his unit would get information from locals about where the bad guys were hiding.
“We’d go out and get them,” but getting there was treacherous.
“The road was littered with IEDs,” he said. “Every day you are going out on a road you know you could get blown up on.”
And sometimes it was hard to know who the bad guys were, he said.
They were not uniformed and they mixed with the general population.
“It’s a lot harder when you are fighting an enemy you can’t identify,” Travers said.
There was a lot of urban fighting and mountain fighting in difficult terrain, he said.
By then, the mission had changed.
In the early years, it was clear.
“We went over there to get the bastards who hit us,” he said.
But by 2011, it was different.
“We were training Afghan security and the army and air forces,” he said.
And by 2011, his son Stephen Jr. was in Afghanistan at the same time.
He was an Army Ranger.
He’s 13 years in now.
Travers’ daughter Kayla was a Marine.
The proud military tradition was continued to a third generation.
*****
In 2011, something else happened.
It was determined that Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11, was holed up in a tiny, high-walled compound, designed to hide the identity of its occupants, in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
About 1 a.m. local time on May 2, two American Chinook helicopters descended on the compound with the Navy’s Seal Team Six aboard.
They shot their way in and killed bin Laden and brought his body back for positive identification. He was buried at sea.
They were in and out in about 40 minutes.
President Barack Obama, who authorized the raid, watched at the White House as it unfolded.
When the Seal Team leader uttered the words “For God and country — Geronimo, Geronimo, Geronimo,” the deed had been done.
Shortly thereafter Obama spoke to the nation.
“Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda, and a terrorist who’s responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children….
Travers said he saw a lot of death while in Afghanistan and as a sergeant, a leader of the young foot soldiers he helped train, he often felt responsible.
“I agonized for years about how we could have trained those guys differently so it didn’t happen,” he said.
He hasn’t forgotten the names of those lost.
“I think about it all the time,” Travers said. “I think about the soldiers we sent home who didn’t make it.”
But their lives were not wasted, he said.
“I want to personally reassure (parents) that their sons and daughters did what needed to be done and did it honorably,” Travers said.
When asked about the withdrawal ordered by President Joe Biden, which must be completed by Aug. 31, he said the time to be gone is long past.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Travers said.
But he believes the mission to Afghanistan was a success.
“I think we did great, great things over there that will have a lasting impact,” he said.
Providing education and freedom for young women was one.
Planting seeds of democracy was another.
“There’s got to be a George Washington somewhere in Afghanistan who will step up and be able to inspire the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
But for Travers, the battle is over.
His biggest concern while there was his soldiers.
What happens now is up to the Afghan people.
“I have faith that things will work out,” Travers said.
*****
Operation Enduring Freedom, lasted from Oct. 7, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2014.
American deaths during that time totaled 2,352.
Out of that number, 1,847 were killed in action and another 20,149 were wounded in action.
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel began on Jan. 1, 2014 and continues to this day.
The death toll since OFS began is 96. Out of that number 20 were killed in action. Another 269 were wounded in action.
*****
Now, Travers is home and retired at 57.
He’s feeling fortunate that he’s alive and unharmed except for the aches and pains acquired by the life of an infantry soldier and the dark memories of war.
Travers came home with three Bronze Stars, a Distinguished Service Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge, to mention just a few of his awards.
He won the Distinguished Alumni Award from North Attleboro High School in 2014 and a detailed description of his service and his award can be found in the announcement.
Travers serves on the town’s advisory board for veterans.
He and his wife Kathi are both in their second marriages and have a large blended family.
They each have four grown children.
Travers, who retired as a command master sergeant, the highest rank for an enlisted man, after 32 years, seven months and six days in the Army, says he and his wife don’t have to work to keep body and soul together, although he does have a part-time job at Lowe’s.
He moved back to North Attleboro to be near his mom and dad, now 79 and 84, respectively, so he could provide support for them in their senior years.
“It’s nice being home,” Travers said. “I’m pleasantly surprised by how much the town and the state of Massachusetts is supportive of its veterans.”
But now will be a time to enjoy the freedom for which he fought and so many others sacrificed all.
“We can live our lives out in peace,” he said.
Unfortunately, there are many who do not appreciate what they have here in America, Travers said.
“We live in the greatest country in the world and if people don’t understand that, they should.”
