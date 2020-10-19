NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town won’t be banning or otherwise restricting trick-or-treating activities this Halloween, except to ask everyone to “be smart.”
President Keith Lapointe told Wednesday’s town council meeting that the town “does not intend to issue any further guidance” surrounding the Oct. 31 holiday, which falls on a Saturday this year.
The town has posted a link to “Halloween Guidance” from the U.S. government’s Center for Disease Control Prevention on its website, nattleboro.com.
That link includes suggestions for such low-risk activities as, carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household or with neighbors at a safe distance, a Halloween scavenger hunt, decorating your house, apartment, or living space or doing a Halloween scavenger hunt.
Some communities in Massachusetts, including Leicester and Worcester, have banned trick-or-treating entirely while others are leaving the decision up to parents. Even Salem, “the Witch City,” has sharply curtailed its annual holiday festivities.
Gov. Charlie Baker decided against canceling Halloween outright in Massachusetts, saying a ban on trick-or-treating could encourage people to hold indoor costume parties and other risky activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are so many other things you can do besides traditional trick-or-treating,” Lapointe told the meeting — which was held in hybrid form at town hall and broadcast over North TV.
“Wear your mask,” Lapointe told the audience. “Unfortunately your Freddy Kruger mask doesn’t count.”
He noted that some neighborhoods in town traditionally “get very busy” on Halloween and urged every one to maintain social distancing and respect homeowners and other trick-or-treaters.
“Respect each other, and just be smart everybody,” Lapointe said.
