NORTH ATTLEBORO — It began earlier this year as a tweak of the town’s rules for public meetings to encourage greater transparency in government committees.
It ended recently with a board that must — by law — conduct much of its business behind closed doors agreeing to hold at least some open meetings each year to keep the public informed of its business.
The town’s bylaw study committee this fall had — after some study — recommended a change in the permissible hours for most local boards to meet.
While nearly all bodies are meeting virtually now, the bylaw amendment — technically a change to Article 5, section 4, paragraph E of the bylaws — foresees a time when town boards and committees will be meeting again in sessions open to the public under the state’s Open Meeting Law.
In its original version, the bylaw allowed some boards to meet outside the Monday-through-Friday, post-6 p.m. window. The council on aging, election commission, municipal commission on disabilities, board of assessors, personnel appeals board and traffic study committee were permitted to meet during what for most enterprises are regular business hours.
But, acting on the theory that a meeting can’t truly be open if it is held at a time when most working citizens can’t attend in person, the bylaw committee’s revision eliminated the loophole for all but the council on aging and commission on disabilities. Representatives from those groups praised the exemptions.
However, members of the assessors board objected when the revision was approved in October. John Bellissimo, chairman, said at the time that he and his colleagues frequently have to meet before 5 p.m. in order to contact businesses with which they have to deal. Most of their meetings involving requests for tax abatements and adjustments include private financial information and must be held in executive session, closed to the public anyway, he noted.
The bylaw committee declined to revise its rules, however.
The assessors were not banned from meeting earlier in the day, but, under the revision, must ask for a year-long exemption annually. Last week, at the counicl’s virtual meeting, the assessors made their formal request to do so. In his letter to the council, Bellissimo said that the earlier meeting times had never been intended to avoid transparency and asked the council to restore the exemption.
After some debate, councilors agreed after Bellissimo said the assessors would be willing to hold open meetings at 6 p.m. “to provide the public with updated information.”
Councilors approved the exception unanimously. “We’ll set up for a quarterly meeting. I’m sure that’s quite doable,” Bellissimo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.