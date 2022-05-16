NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local attorney has been given a public reprimand by the state Board of Bar Overseers for failing to act with reasonable diligence for a client in a personal injury claim.
Brian Roman, whose office is at 98 Orne St., did not dispute the board’s disciplinary action issued April 29, according to the board’s summary of the case.
A lawyer for almost 32 years, Roman declined to comment when reached by The Sun Chronicle on Monday.
Roman was the lawyer for a client who suffered injuries in a three-car accident in 2015 and filed a civil lawsuit in 2018, according to the board.
Three months after filing the lawsuit, the client died from causes unrelated to the accident and Roman failed to timely substitute the client’s estate or personal representative in the lawsuit, the board said.
After substituting a personal representative in the lawsuit, the board said Roman failed to appear for a pretrial conference or take action when the lawsuit was dismissed.
The board said there were no aggravating or mitigating circumstances in the case and that a malpractice claim against Roman is pending.