Lisa Graves is drawn to stories of powerful women.
One of her personal heroes is Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
But more than just her ability to make history, Graves was drawn to Earhart’s unflappable independence and how she refused to let anything stop her.
She remembers watching a documentary that featured Earhart’s iconic bright yellow sports car, a new Kissel Gold Bug Speedster, that she bought to avoid a long train trip as she and her mother moved across country. While Earhart is known for airplanes, she also loved fast cars and daring adventures.
“She didn’t care about approvals,” Graves said.
She hopes her latest children’s book, “Simple Stories of Strong Women: An A to Z Guide to Girl Power,” will remind other young girls they don’t need to either.
The book features 26 “female heroes” who Graves said have “overcome something difficult to achieve some greatness in their life.”
The 1990 Bishop Feehan grad and North Attleboro resident spent 10 years as a creative director in Manhattan before her personal blog “History Witches,” caught the eye of publishers who asked her to turn the historical illustrations into children’s books. This is her 21st book.
Each woman has a full page with a painted portrait, illustrated by Graves herself, and a few short paragraphs detailing their path to success.
Many are well-known, like Rosa Parks, Sacagawea or Earhart. But others are women who Graves said we don’t hear enough about.
One example is Ella Flagg Young, the first woman to lead a large city school system. Young led an impressive career in education, becoming a college professor and the superintendent of schools in Chicago in the early 1900s.
But she wasn’t introduced to education herself until the age of 10, and even then, it was by her own doing.
“I think it will be a little shocking for girls to know that some of the women in here had to teach themselves how to read and write,” Graves, 48, said. “That seems like an impossible task, and it’s a different challenge that many girls face today. But I hope it will show them they can overcome any obstacle. It puts everything into perspective.”
A second favorite is Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist whose self-portraits explored themes of gender, identity, race and class. Kahlo first took to art after a bus accident left her bedridden.
Graves tried to feature a wide array of women from different backgrounds, countries and professions.
Harriet Jacobs was an enslaved woman who hid from her slaveowner for seven years, tucking herself into the crawlspace under the roof of her grandmother’s house, until she was able to escape to freedom. There, she joined abolitionist and feminist movements and wrote an autobiography of her life experiences.
Mary Anning’s findings as a fossil collector in England changed the way many scientists considered prehistoric life, even as women were excluded from the Geological Society of London at the time.
Wilma Rudolph lost use of her left leg at the age of 4 to polio disease, but remained a strong athlete, winning multiple Olympic medals, including three gold medals in 1960, where she was the first woman and Black woman, at that, to do so in Olympic history.
While the historical content in the book is limited to keep it appealing to children, Graves said she hopes it will inspire girls to do their own research on the women who inspire them the most.
And she has two girls in particular in mind.
The conception of the book started close to home, Graves said.
Last year she welcomed a new niece and her boyfriend welcomed a new granddaughter into their family.
“I was inspired by them coming into this world and wanted to introduce them to some heroes not familiar to many people,” she said. “I know they will grow up to do amazing things in life, so I wanted to try and inspire them. Get them excited about writing and art and history.”
Nevertheless, there is one lesson she hopes any reader can take away from the book.
“No matter what hand they’re dealt, they can overcome that and have an amazing space in history, too,” she said.
“Simple Stories of Strong Women: An A to Z Guide to Girl Power” will be available Oct. 14 on Amazon.
