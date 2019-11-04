NORTH ATTLEBORO — Neil Anderson got his day in court — the state’s highest court — on Monday to make his claim that a lower court judge violated his rights.
Anderson, who served 12 1/2 years for a string of 2007 bank robberies in North Attleboro and three other communities, appeared to have run out of time while making his arguments before the state Supreme Judicial Court.
He argued that now retired Superior Court Judge Robert Kane was biased against him and fabricated Registry of Motor Vehicle records related to a motor vehicle stop in Somerset that led to his arrest. Anderson also filed a brief prior to oral arguments.
Anderson pleaded guilty in 2011 to the robberies, including the Rockland Trust on Route 1 in North Attleboro, after the prosecution reduced charges that he was an habitual armed robber, according to court records.
In her argument before the justices, Assistant Bristol County District Attorney Mary O’Neil said Anderson failed to present any evidence supporting his claim.
“There is nothing in the record to support such allegations,” O’Neil told the court, adding that there is “no factual basis for the allegations.”
She noted Anderson’s appeal before a single justice on the SJC was denied without a hearing. She added Anderson pleaded guilty and never filed an appeal afterwards.
Police say Anderson was stopped because his pickup truck had distinctive rust spots that matched the pickup seen in video at the time of the Swansea robbery, according to the prosecutor’s brief.
The SJC justices asked no questions of either Anderson or O’Neil and made no comments from the bench. It is not known when they will decide the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.