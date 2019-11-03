NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man in prison for a string of bank robberies in 2007, including one in North Attleboro, is accusing a judge of misconduct and will argue his case before the state Supreme Judicial Court on Monday.
Neil F. Anderson was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in 2011 for robbing the Rockland Trust bank branch on Route 1 and banks in Swansea, Easton and Raynham. He pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court after the prosecution reduced charges that he was an habitual armed robber, according to court records.
Anderson, representing himself, argues in court papers that now retired Judge Robert Kane abused his authority and fabricated what he says was evidence of police misconduct in stopping his pickup truck. Kane denied motions in the case challenging a motor vehicle stop by Somerset police that led to his arrest.
In response, Assistant Bristol County District Attorney Mary O'Neil argues in her brief that Anderson has provided no evidence of misconduct by the judge and that his complaint is unfounded. She said Kane merely ordered the Registry of Motor Vehicles to produce documents Anderson requested after he pleaded guilty.
"Anderson's dogged pursuit of his honor does not appear to be grounded in fact-based reality," O'Neil wrote.
Police had video of a pickup truck with a distinctive V-shaped rust spot in the area at the time of the Swansea robbery. Somerset police later stopped Anderson driving a pickup truck with a similar rust spot and he was identified as the robber, according to the prosecutor's brief.
In addition, O'Neil noted Anderson never appealed his conviction or pursued a motion filed to revise and revoke his prison sentence.
She noted that he has written to the Commission of Judicial Conduct, court administrators, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, state Secretary of State and SJC Chief Justice Ralph Gants. All have rejected his claims or exhausted their efforts to meet his requests.
