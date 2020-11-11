Residents from Mansfield and Wrentham will be recognized Thursday night at the Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s 13th Annual Gala.
The event is being conducted virtually starting at 7 p.m. The North Attleboro-based foundation was begun by former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi and helps raise money for cancer victims and their families.
The 2020 Game Changer Honorees include the Zawaski Family of Mansfield and Joe DeStefano of Wrentham.
The annual honors are awarded to supporters who have made a critical difference and impact for the foundation and the patients it serves.
The “Sofa Soiree” event Thursday night is a 30-minute virtual online program and will feature WCVB-TV news anchor Maria Stephanos as emcee. It will include patient stories, celebrity appearances, musical guests, and the Game Changer Honoree profiles.
Laura Zawaski, along with her daughters, Rachel and Daryl, started Masks by Laura back in March, sewing masks needed during the pandemic. A portion of all her proceeds are donated to the JAF and, to date, the Zawaskis have raised more than $5,000 — the equivalent of about one grant to a cancer family.
The foundation chooses its honorees based on the exceptional commitment they’ve demonstrated in helping JAF reach its goals each year, said Jen Andruzzi, JAF’s president and CEO.
“Not only were the masks a much-needed commodity, the funds she raised ended up being a lifeline to cancer patients throughout New England,” Andruzzi said. “Ultimately, the work of Laura, Rachel and Daryl provided our entire organization with the inspiration needed to persevere and find hope in these challenging times.”
DeStefano, president of ROI Communications, sits on the board of the foundation and has been among its most active members. He led a COVID-19 effort at the organization and hosted its annual golf tournament in 2020. Both efforts raised critical funds, the foundation said.
“Joe DeStefano has been such a positive force for our Foundation — from years of dedicated service on our Board of Directors, to continuously sitting on various subcommittees, he may very well be JAF’s busiest ambassador,” Andruzzi said. “Our organization has always appreciated Joe’s deep level of involvement in the foundation, but his level of commitment soared to new heights in 2020 with his response to JAF’s COVID Relief Fund. Quite simply, JAF couldn’t have made it through this challenging year without Joe’s support.”
The Zawaskis and DeStefano are two of five honorees.
Others include Bob’s Discount Furniture, Ashley Haseotes of One Mission and Carl LaGreca (posthumous award).
To purchase general or VIP tickets for the gala, visit www.jafgala.org. To learn more about the foundation and its annual gala, visit www.joeandruzzifoundation.org.
