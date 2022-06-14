NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s two public beaches — Whiting’s Pond and Barbara Road Beach on Falls Pond — are due to open June 27, and patrons will notice some changes.
The $50 beach passes per vehicle — waived during the pandemic — are back and available online from the town’s Parks & Recreation Department. Management of the town’s beaches switched from the Conservation Department last year. The passes are valid from April through October. The price for senior citizens is $5.
“People think that’s new,” Parks Director Steve Carvalho said of the passes, “but it’s not really a change.”
Beach passes have been $50 per year since 2009. What will be new are the gates at the beaches that will only work with the town-issued auto stickers.
Town officials decided that the old system of having gate attendants — frequently teenagers — handling large sums of cash was not a good idea, Carvalho said. This method “is more user friendly,” he said. The gates along with cameras installed last year will provide added security.
So far, Carvalho said, the pass system “has worked out extremely well.”
The town is working with the Hockomock YMCA to staff the beaches with lifeguards during operating hours, and Carvalho expects full staffing for them and the World War II Memorial Pool on South Washington Street, next to town hall. It’s also scheduled to open June 27.
“We are training 10 more lifeguards,” he said.
Swimming areas are subject to closure due to weather or health concerns, such as a high bacteria. The town tests the water at both beaches regularly. Last year they were closed at various times due to high levels of coliform bacteria, blamed on the geese population.
As of February, all vehicles needed a pass to park at either of the town’s beaches. Passes can be purchased at www.narecreation.com, under Programs.
As has been the case in the past, Whiting’s Pond is open to residents of Plainville and North Attleboro, while Barbara Road is open only to North Attleboro residents.
The gates at both sites will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Gates will stop operating at 6 p.m. from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Beach-goers who miss closing time will have to contact police to have the gate reopened and may face a ticket for remaining after hours.
There are boat ramps at both beaches, open to those who have a state boat trailer pass.
No motorized watercraft are allowed on Whiting’s Pond.