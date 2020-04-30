NORTH ATTLEBORO -- If you've always wanted to be a Red Rocketeer, or you have a child who does, this is your chance.
For the first time, North Attleboro High School is accepting applications for 10 ninth-grade slots for the coming school year from students who live outside the district, the superintendent's office announced Thursday.
The school committee voted in February to adopt school choice for the first time.
North Attleboro will receive $5,000 for every student who attends town schools under the choice program.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb said at the time that the program will be limited at first to incoming ninth-graders because that is where the vacancies are. It could expand in the future, he said.
The administration recommended school choice be adopted because enrollment estimates show a decline of students attending North Attleboro High School, Holcomb told the committee earlier this year.
Holcomb cited the multiple options parents in the area have -- with Catholic, private, charter and vocational schools -- as the reasons fewer students are attending North Attleboro High.
Accepting outside students will not increase operating costs, he said, because the same number of teachers would be needed regardless of whether 10 extra students are spread throughout ninth grade. The district won't provide transportation for out-of-town students. That will be the responsibility of the student's parent or guardian.
State law requires school committees to vote on choice every year. In past years, almost all local communities voted against the program, with little or no debate.
But a few years ago, Norton adopted choice and last year brought in $600,000 under the program.
Attleboro also voted for school choice last year and is hoping its vocational department will attract more students.
To apply for the openings for the 2020-2021 school year in North Attleboro, interested families should visit www.naschools.net/Page/10230 and complete the online school choice application. The application deadline is June 30. A lottery will be held July 1, if necessary, to fill the 10 openings, the superintendent's office said.
The online application asks for basic information for the student, including name, age and gender (with the option of "prefer not to say") as well as the address for the parent or guardian and also asks: "Does the student applying have siblings currently attending North Attleboro Public Schools? If so, please list their names and grades."
