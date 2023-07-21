NORTH ATTLEBORO — Starting Monday, town residents will be putting out their trash in a new way.
The long-standing pay-as-you-throw trash program is being replaced by a trash cart one similar to one neighboring Plainville just implemented and many communities such as Attleboro use.
“Everything is in place for next week’s start,” Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said.
The roughly 9,000 households in the trash program received 35-gallon black carts for regular trash in recent days, and they will be lifted into a truck with automated arms.
“We are delivering the carts with an informational brochure to explain the new program” and ensure a smooth transition, Hollowell said.
However, a few trash customers didn’t read the informational packet and placed the new barrels out this week, the DPW director said.
In those instances, the trash hauler tagged the carts and the trash will be picked up next week.
Some confusion may have arisen as some homes received the new carts the day before their trash collection day, officials acknowledged.
Under the previous trash program, residents only threw away trash in plastic bags they purchased — either town bags or bags with a purchased tag attached, and that will continue if there is more trash than can fit in the carts.
Blue 15-gallon bags cost $1 and 30-gallon orange bags $1.50. Bag tags cost $3.
Recyclables will continue to go into the older 96-gallon bins.
The new household trash fee is $385. It had been $250, plus the cost of bags.
“To your average homeowner who would typically throw away three small bags a week, it is about a break even,” Hollowell said.
The previous cost for such households was $406, and they will pay $385 plus costs for any trash overage under the new program, he said.
Most residents should no longer need to purchase bags or tags on a weekly basis, town officials say.
Waste Management continues as the local trash hauler under a new five-year contract.
“The cost increase was surprising to many residents as we completed a long-term contract last year,” Hollowell said.
The costs for continuing with the old trash program or going with the new one were roughly the same, officials said.
Rates are going up because of rising trash collection and disposal costs and inflation.
“The price was going up no matter what we did, and the trash companies were clear that keeping with a bag-only program was going to cost the town more as it would increase the manual labor for drivers, which they have a hard enough time finding,” Hollowell said.
Some residents and town council members have questioned if the 35-gallon carts are large enough, but larger bins would have cost homes about $175 more a year.
“We have had some complaints about the size, but we have been explaining to residents that, based on our tonnage history, most people will be able to fit their trash in the cart without needing extra bags on an average week,” Hollowell said. “Homes that use more still have the ability to use town bags or bag-tags with their own bags.”
A key advantage with the cart program is it addresses resident complaints about rodents and other animals getting into trash bags, officials note.
The town expects to get a $260,000 state grant toward the $426,000 costs of the trash carts.
The town, which was not able to offer yard waste collection this year, will offer that service during the fall and spring.
Residents with questions are advised to call the Solid Waste office at 508-699-0105.