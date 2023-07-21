NA Town Trash Bag
While North Attleboro is switching to a trash cart program, bags like this one can still be used for overflow garbage.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Starting Monday, town residents will be putting out their trash in a new way.

The long-standing pay-as-you-throw trash program is being replaced by a trash cart one similar to one neighboring Plainville just implemented and many communities such as Attleboro use.