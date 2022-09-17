NORTH ATTLEBORO -- It's going to be a party downtown.
The second annual Downtown North Attleboro Block Party is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will feature food trucks. demonstrations, entertainment and special events, all in celebration of local small businesses. A section of South Washington Street in the downtown area will be closed off for the event.
Organizers, the Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative, say the party will include, shopping, live music and classic cars.
There will also be corn hole tournament, with teams of two signing up to play for a cash prize. Entry fee will be $25, with money raised going to benefit the Greater Attleboro Council for Children.
There will also be a beer garden and wine garden, organizers say.
The party will share the night with the weekly Farmers Market, also organized by the collaborative, on the town common in front of town hall.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews
