NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The board of health will have a new temporary address as of Thursday.
While the restroom on the lower level of town hall is being renovated, the board will move across South Washington Street to the community room at police department headquarters until March 28, according to the board of health’s website.
The move will also put a pause on donations to the town’s food bank, Lenore's Kitchen.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and we will be back to normal as soon as the repairs are complete,” the board said in its post.
AnnMarie Flemming, health director, said the move is necessary because work on the bathroom will create a lot of dust.
While the board’s phone lines can’t be forwarded to the new location, voice mail will be checked frequently and business can also be conducted by email. Email addresses for board officials are at www.nattleboro.com.
In-person visits will be by appointment only.
Operations of Lenore’s Kitchen will be on hold while the board of health office is relocated and the board has asked donations be held until March 29.