NORTH ATTLEBORO — While the town’s engineers say there’s been progress on the apartment complex at 21 East St., planning board members say the owners still have more to do to meet their commitments.
And Chairwoman Marie Clarner is reiterating that neighbors who have complained that drainage from the three-building project is flooding their property need to seek relief from the courts, not the town.
The development, on the site of a former L.G. Balfour jewelry plant, was granted a temporary permit to allow tenants to move in to some of the buildings in June, conditional on the developers meeting a list of board conditions.
Matt Cote of Beales +Thomas, the board’s engineers, told the planning board at its regular meeting last week that “a lot of progress has been made” on the property but members of the board still had a laundry list of issues — from lighting to plantings to drainage — for the developers to tackle.
David Andronico of Boston-based Jones Street Residential, owners of the development, told the board that many of the still-outstanding issues were in the process of being fixed.
Attorney Steven Clapp, who represents some of the neighbors of the site, repeated to the board that even moderate rainstorms cause the parking lot of the complex to flood and claimed that the project has caused basement flooding of his clients’ home on Holbrook Street.
“The house has no heat or hot water or electricity,” he said.
“This is not good for North Attleboro,” he said. “How do you spend $44 million on a project” and not have a working drainage system? he asked.
Clarner reminded Clapp, however, that “those issues are not in the purview of the town or the planning board,” but are a matter for civil court.
The planning board will draft a memorandum listing the items still to be addressed, Clarner said. It will give the developers an opportunity to respond and certify the development has been built as specified, “to plan,” in the language of the board, within 60 days, she added.
On one of the other major items on the agenda, Green Leaf Health, which is seeking to open what could be the town’s first legal marijuana dispensary at 91 George Leven Drive, sought a continuance for the planned public hearing on some of the required permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.