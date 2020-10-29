NORTH ATTLEBORO — On a split vote, the town council has approved a measure that changes which boards and committees are required to meet after 6 p.m.
The amendment to the town’s bylaws is intended to promote greater “transparency,” members of the bylaw committee say, ensuring that citizens can get a chance to attend public meetings.
But the exceptions allowed prompted some debate Monday night at the council’s hybrid meeting, held in the conference room of the town’s police facility.
As with most other boards, the town council has not returned to full in-person meetings, although for the last few weeks the nine-member board has been operating under a hybrid form, with the council officially convening in person but with some members and other officials choosing to participate remotely. Other public bodies — including the school committee, which has a virtual meeting scheduled for Monday — continue to meet online.
The amendment — technically a change to Article 5, section 4, paragraph E of the bylaws — foresees a time when town boards and committees will be meeting again in sessions open to the public under the state’s Open Meeting Law.
In its original version, the bylaw allowed some boards to meet outside the Monday-through-Friday, post 6 p.m. window: Council on Aging, Election Commission, Municipal Commission on Disabilities, Board of Assessors, Personnel Appeals Board and Traffic Study Committee.
The revised law eliminates all but the Council on Aging and Commission on Disabilities. Representatives from those groups praised the exemptions.
John Bellissimo, chairman of the board of assessors, however, said he and his colleagues frequently have to meet before 5 p.m. in order to contact businesses with which they have to deal. Most of their meetings involving requests for tax abatements and adjustment smust be held in executive session and be closed to the public anyway, he noted. The board’s regular meetings are posted for Thursdays at 4 p.m.
“It’s not just an executive session issue but a time issue,” Bellissmo said. He said members of his board were not made aware of the bylaw change until notified of Monday’s public hearing.
Members of the bylaw committee, however, were not open to revisiting the issue of the exemptions.
Councilors voted 6-2, with Michael Lennox and President Keith Laponite dissenting, to OK the bylaw change. Lapointe said that while he agreed with the intent of the new law, “I don’t think the homework has been done.”
In a followup email, Lapointe expressed frustration and said the bylaw committee should have consulted with the affected committees.
He said the assessors could apply for a one-year exemption to the bylaw, which formally goes into effect next month.
