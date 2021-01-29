NORTH ATTLEBORO — Councilors have dipped into the town’s free cash fund again to come to the aid of the public library, but members also say they want to have a conversation to be sure they’re spending that money wisely.
At this past week’s virtual council meeting, members voted to add $64,000 to the funding for Richards Memorial Library to ensure it maintains its state accreditation.
Council Vice President Justin Pare, who chairs the finance subcommittee, noted the library turned back $50,000 of its budget last year. it was part of a general reduction in the town budget in anticipation of a shortfall in state aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And while the library’s operations were never in danger, the cut did run afoul of a state guideline. It would have required a waiver if the library wanted to keep using services like the SAILS interlibrary loan. “It sticks with me that the money is not needed, just so we can check a box with the state,” Pare said.
He noted the library will be able to turn back unused funds to the town at the end of the fiscal year.
Councilors approved the transfer from free cash without dissent and Town Manager Michael Borg noted the town could take pride in maintaining the library’s status.
But Pare added a note of caution, pointing out that this is the third time the town has dipped into the $4.6 million free cash amount, as certified by the state. Most of that sum is turn-backs from town departments last year.
“We have a lot of big-ticket items” on the horizon, he said, citing a new roof for the Community School, bleachers at the high school, and the town’s wells. “It would be a good idea to have a conversation as a council” on a strategy to manage the funds.
Borg plans a meeting with the finance subcommittee to go over a plan that will include looking at capital improvement projects and other expenses. That includes the possibility of working with the school department to erase a potential $1 million deficit after the district cut back on fees and tuition for programs like all-day kindergarten.
Council President Keith Lapointe said the town made a decision to hold off on spending last year because of an anticipated gap in state financing. And while the state kept aid level, Lapointe said, “We didn’t get the question wrong. We got the time wrong,” and “we shouldn’t pretend the financial crisis is gone.”
