NORTH ATTLEBORO — Break-ins at two local homes may be related to a wider burglary ring targeting natives of South Asia, particularly Indian, descent.

Law enforcement officials said the break-ins, reported April 1, occurred at homes that were close to each other. The victims were of Indian descent, North Attleboro Police Capt. Jason Roy said.

