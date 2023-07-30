NORTH ATTLEBORO — Break-ins at two local homes may be related to a wider burglary ring targeting natives of South Asia, particularly Indian, descent.
Law enforcement officials said the break-ins, reported April 1, occurred at homes that were close to each other. The victims were of Indian descent, North Attleboro Police Capt. Jason Roy said.
The homes were broken into within a brief span of time and the suspects entered through a second-floor window at each house, Roy said.
Unlike the break-ins in other communities where the thieves have stolen expensive jewelry, police said nothing was reported missing despite the suspects ransacking bedrooms in both homes.
“We were able to obtain camera footage of the likely suspects from a neighbor. The suspects were carrying what appeared to be a collapsible ladder,” Roy said in an email.
Unfortunately, Roy said, the suspects were only observable with their backs to the camera.
The police captain said information local investigators obtained has been shared with other law enforcement agencies.
The Middlesex County district attorney’s office, assisted by the FBI, is investigating the burglary ring they believe is responsible for break-ins in Lincoln, Billerica, Natick and Weston.
Investigators believe the burglaries in North Attleboro, Easton and Wellesley are similar.
The thieves are seeking expensive jewelry from the victims, who are all of South Asian and Indian descent, and leave electronics and artwork behind.
The ring is sophisticated and the thieves enter homes where they know the homeowners are away for a period of time, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
“These are opportunity crimes, they are targeted in the sense where they expect to be able to do it successfully, and make going to the house a productive crime,” Ryan said in an interview with WBZ.
