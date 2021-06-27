NORTH ATTLEBORO — Replacement of the century-old Chestnut Street bridge is nearing completion.
Mark Holowell, director of public works, told the public works board on Wednesday that the contractors are expecting to complete the bulk of their work by the second or third week of July. Paving work could extend into August.
The $2.3 million project, which got underway last fall, included replacing the steel girder and concrete deck span over the Ten Mile River and an existing water main on Chestnut Street, as well as reconstructing the sidewalks on the north side of the street and milling and overlaying of the entire roadway from East Washington Street (Route 1) to South Washington Street.
The town contracted with Northern Construction of Palmer for the work. Part of the cost was to be paid with $500,000 from the Massachusetts Small Bridge Grant Program. North Attleboro was one of 36 communities to share a total of $16 million in funding for preservation, repair or replacement of small bridges.
The work closed Chestnut Street to through traffic between East Street and East Washington Street.
The original span dated from 1850 and was reconstructed in 1900.
