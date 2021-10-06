NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local businessman convicted of failing to file income tax returns for six years will spend a year in jail, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday.
Steven R. Bankert, 64, owner of several laundromats, including two in Attleboro, was sentenced Monday to the House of Correction and ordered to pay $50,000 in fines following his release. He was immediately committed to serve his jail term.
“This defendant scammed the state and all of our taxpayers by not filing taxes for several years,” Healey said. “We are grateful to the Department of Revenue for working with us to hold this defendant accountable for his crimes.”
A Worcester Superior Court jury in January 2020 found Bankert guilty of six counts of failing to file a tax return, but he faced other legal woes before that.
The attorney general began investigating Bankert in August 2011 after receiving a complaint from Columbia Gas. Bankert was eventually found guilty in 2017 and sentenced to one year in jail and four years of probation on charges in connection with stealing more than $200,000 in natural gas.
That investigation found that from 2008 to 2012, Bankert, a formerly licensed electrician, tampered with 10 natural gas meters at six laundromats he owned in Attleboro, Brockton, Lawrence and Worcester.
The tax charges arose out of the natural gas probe, Healey’s office said. The office learned that the defendant had not filed a state tax return for the years 2006 through 2011, even though his laundromats had brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in each of them.
At last report, Bankert was appealing the sentencing on that conviction but in February 2018 was ordered to pay $1,000 a month toward $195,000 in restitution to the gas company.
In 2016, he was fined $675 for floating a replica pirate ship in Falls Pond in North Attleboro without a permit. The town contended the structure, which had a slide, swinging rope and diving board on it, was actually a dock, not a boat.
Bakert's attorney, Jeffrey Denner of Wakefield, could not immediately be reached for comment on the most recent sentencing.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gabriel Thornton, with assistance from Financial Investigator Jillian Petruzziello, and Senior Victim Witness Advocate Megan Murphy, all of AG Healey’s Criminal Bureau, as well as Investigators from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.