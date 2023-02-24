ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro drug case dismissed last month after a ruling by the state Appeals Court is not the only area police bust of a marijuana cultivation operation that has come under scrutiny.
A North Attleboro man is suing three Attleboro police officers for $2.8 million, alleging they misrepresented facts to arrest him in 2019 on drug conspiracy charges related to a large illegal marijuana growing operation.
Mark P. Rioux, 40, whose case was dismissed in Attleboro District Court for lack of probable cause, is suing on six counts, including allegations of false arrest, malicious prosecution and civil rights violations.
The lawsuit, filed in November in Bristol County Superior Court, claims police made false statements about his texts to other individuals in affidavits to obtain search and arrest warrants.
Rioux and two other men were arrested after police raided two storage units at 46 Eddy Square in July 2019 and seized 143 marijuana plants and sophisticated cultivation equipment, according to court records.
The defendants named in the lawsuit are Sgt. Matthew Cook, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. and Detective Gabriel D’Agostino.
Also named is Paul Heroux in his capacity as mayor at the time of Rioux’s arrest. Heroux is now the Bristol County sheriff.
The city of Attleboro is named as an interested party for employing the officers.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney, who was dropped from an earlier version of the lawsuit, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
In the lawsuit, Rioux’s lawyer, John Pavlos of Randolph, wrote his client’s car was searched without his consent and without a warrant when Rioux was stopped and arrested.
In applying for a search warrant for Rioux’s cellphone, Detective Matthew Cook “extensively misrepresented the facts and misled the court with unqualified statements” about his alleged involvement in the Eddy Square growing operation, according to the lawsuit.
Two co-defendants in the bust were indicted on drug trafficking charges. Their cases are pending in Fall River Superior Court.
Timothy Cook Jr. was a lieutenant at the time, in charge of the detective squad. D’Agostino was involved in the investigation and in Rioux’s arrest.
Douglas Louison, the Boston lawyer representing the city and the defendants, defended the officers involved in the case.
“Having reviewed all the related documents I can strongly advise that the police officers involved acted lawfully and with probable cause. They reported and acted on the facts accurately and we intend to aggressively defend this suit,” Louison said in an email.
In a court filing in answer to the lawsuit, Louison wrote that the officers and Heroux have several defenses, including qualified immunity, the statements made related to Rioux were factually accurate, and the lawsuit was filed outside the statute of limitation.
Rioux, a licensed realtor and general contractor, was also a partner and salaried employee of the Bristol County Wellness Center, a company licensed by the state to grow and sell marijuana, according to the lawsuit.
Because of his arrest, the lawsuit states Rioux lost his position and the equity in the shares he had in BCWC. He said he made “significant contributions” as an investor but did not detail the amount of money.
BCWC was not involved in the grow operation at Eddy Square.
John Pavlos of Randolph, did not respond to a message or an email Friday from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Joseph Krowski Jr. of Brockton, the lawyer who represented Rioux in the criminal case, said at the time that Rioux was “a good law-abiding businessman” and the case against him was “a rush to judgment by the Attleboro Police Department.”
Pavlos is also the lawyer for Michael Alves, a North Attleboro man whose case, related to an alleged illegal growing operation, was dismissed last month after the state Appeals Court ruled North Attleboro police lacked probable case to search his property.
Pavlos said Alves plans to file a lawsuit against North Attleboro police related to the October 2019 search of his property. Police say they found 63 plants and six pounds of marijuana in plastic bags in a garage.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.