NORTH ATTLEBORO — The two Democratic candidates seeking to fill the local state representative seat that’s been in Republican hands for more than 40 years will debate live Thursday, Aug. 20 on North TV.
Former selectman Patrick Reynolds and town council member Adam Scanlon will square off at 7 p.m. in the cable company’s downtown studio, with the candidates sitting at opposite ends of the anchor desk, according to Peter Gay, executive director of North Attleboro Community Television.
Gay will also serve as moderator. He will be standing at a podium between the two candidates.
Gay will be reading questions submitted by Sun Chronicle columnists Bill Gouveia and Mike Kirby. NorthStar reporter/editor Max Bowen will also submit questions that he will read.
Reynolds and Scanlon are running for their party’s nomination in the Sept. 1 primary election for the seat currently held by Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
Poirier, now in her 10th term, announced in late March she would not be seeking re-election. She succeeded her husband Kevin in 1999 when he resigned his seat to take a position at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Republican candidate Michael Lennox, also a member of the town council, is unopposed for his party’s nomination for the seat.
At the time they filed their nomination papers in May, all three candidates acknowledged that campaigning would be a challenge during a time of social distancing due to the pandemic.
Scanlon and Reynolds have largely had to limit their efforts to connect with voters to social media and placing lawn signs around town. Scanlon recently launched a new campaign ad on Facebook.
