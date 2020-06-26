NORTH ATTLEBORO — A town election campaign, delayed and limited by the coronavirus pandemic, wrapped up Thursday night with a virtual debate marked by some sharp words between one challenger and incumbents.
Martin Tragani, who is running for one of two available seats on the school committee in Tuesday’s election, is a frequent critic of the board and its policies. He took issue with them again in his closing statement following the debate on NorthTV’s public access channel.
Tragani said he had been called “unhinged, ignorant and didn’t know what I was talking about. This is no way to treat the public.”
James McKenna, the current board chairman who is seeking re-election, dismissed the complaints of a challenger who, he said, “just wants to yell and scream because they’ve got a chip on their shoulder.”
In his closing statement, Tragani repeated criticisms he’d made of the current board’s handling of the Community School roof replacement and the replacement of the Community Field bleachers.
“I say vote in someone new and let’s make some progress,” he said.
McKenna said he and his fellow board members work hard and he was “proud” of his public service.
Talia Yourell is serving out an unexpired term and seeking a full three-year term on the school committee. She echoed McKenna that committee members worked hard and that she took every vote she made seriously.
“I know you are not going to please everybody,” she said.
Sarah Stone, the fourth candidate in the race, is PTO president at the Early Learning Center.
“I care tremendously about this town and its students,” she said, citing work she had done with the school district’s food pantry. “I will continue to work hard for every student.”
There are two other races in Tuesday’s election.
Three people are vying for two spots on the park commission, where incumbent Thomas M. DiFiore is joined by John Thomas Rupert and Daniel Gifford Knight.
Robert A. Cote is challenging incumbent Dale S. Langille for a seat on the board of electric commissioners.
The town postponed its annual election in April due to concerns over the pandemic. Early voting in person was not possible since town hall is open only by appointment, so only mail-in early voting was allowed and town officials urged voters to take advantage of the option. As of Friday, however, it was no longer possible to send in a request for a mail-in ballot and return it by Tuesday.
In-person voting for the entire town, Precincts 1-9, will take place at North Attleboro High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Showcase Cinemas on Route 1, which had hosted polls for Precincts 3 and 9 for several years, will not be available this year. That’s because election officials have not been able to determine when the theater complex, closed by the state’s emergency orders, would be open again.
