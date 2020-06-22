NORTH ATTLEBORO — Candidates in next Tuesday’s town election will debate live on local cable access Thursday night.
But it won’t be one Lincoln or Douglas would recognize.
Candidates will appear via the GoToMeeting web service and, because of the cornonavirus, there will be no studio audience. They will face queries from Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby and WARA talk show host Paul Healy. The debate will be moderated by Peter Gay, executive director of North Attleboro Community Television.
Those debates will be shown on North TV’s Government Channel: Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 23. Candidates will have the opportunity to make opening and closing statements as well.
There are three contests on the June 30 ballot.
Four people are seeking two seats on the school committee. James D. McKenna, the current chairman, is running for re-election. Talia Yourell, who is serving out an unexpired term, is seeking a full term. The other candidates are Martin Tragni and Sarah Stone.
Three people are vying for two spots on the park commission, where incumbent Thomas M. DiFiore is joined by John Thomas Rupert and Daniel Gifford Knight.
Robert A. Cote is challenging incumbent Dale S. Langille for a seat on the board of electric commissioners.
The electric commission debate will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the park commission candidates at 6:45 and the school committee at 7:45.
In addition, Gay will conduct online, one-on-one interviews with all candidates in contested races. Those interviews will be shown on North TV’s Government Channel beginning Friday and running through Election Day.
The town authorized early voting in the June 30 election after it postponed the annual balloting from its original date in April due to concerns over the pandemic. Early voting in person will not be possible so only mail-in early voting is allowed and town officials are urging voters to take advantage of the option.
Instructions for early voting are on the town’s website.
In-person voting for the entire town, Precincts 1-9, will take place at North Attleboro High School on Landry Avenue. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Showcase Cinemas on Route 1, which had hosted polls for Precincts 3 and 9 for several years, will not be available this year. That’s because election officials have not been able to determine when the theater complex, closed by the state’s emergency orders, would be open again.
Most area communities that hold elections for local offices in early spring have delayed them in response to the pandemic and Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders limiting public gatherings.
Special legislation gave local governments the authority to push back scheduled elections.
