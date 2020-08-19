NORTH ATTLEBORO — North TV will host a socially distanced debate Thursday night between the two Democratic candidates for state representative in the 14 Bristol District.
Town councilor and former school committee member Adam Scanlon and former selectman Patrick Reynolds will debate for approximately an hour, starting at 7 p.m., under a format announced by North TV Executive Director Peter Gay.
The debate is the only one scheduled between the two Democrats seeking to replace Republican state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier of North Attleboro, who is not seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill. Town Councilor Mike Lennox is the lone Republican candidate for the post.
The primary election is Sept. 1.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the debate set- up will be different than in the past, Gay said. Candidates will be seated 6 feet apart at opposite ends of the station’s anchor desk and Gay will moderate from a standing position between the two.
Rather than having panelists in-studio, Gay will read questions submitted by Sun Chronicle columnists Bill Gouveia and Mike Kirby, along with NorthStar reporter/editor Max Bowen.
The candidates will also ask each other questions during the debate, which will be cablecast live on North TV’s Community Channel (Comcast channel 15 and Verizon channel 24).
One-on-one interviews with the candidates and replays of the debate will be cablecast on North TV’s Government Channel (Comcast 98 and Verizon 23) beginning Friday and running through Election Day.
North TV will also host a live election special on the night of the primary, beginning at 8:30 p.m.
North Attleboro residents can register to vote at town hall during normal business hours. Plainville will host a special registration from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the last day to register.
The deadline to return applications to vote by mail in the primary is Aug. 26.
Early voting will begin Saturday and run through Aug. 28 at Plainville Town Hall and next Monday through Friday at North Attleboro Town Hall.
