NORTH ATTLEBORO — There are 15 potential candidates for the nine-member town council in the April election. Not all open spots on the ballot are as popular, however.
Thursday was the deadline to take out nomination papers to get on the ballot for the April 6 vote. All candidates need 25 signatures of registered voters and papers are due to be filed with the election commission by Tuesday.
Seven of the current councilors had taken out papers by the deadline. Keith Lapointe, president of the council, and member Michael Lennox are not seeking reelection. All council terms are for two years.
Andy Shanahan, who was appointed to the council to fill an unexpired term, is seeking a full term on the body. Incumbents Darius Gregory, John D. Simmons, Julie Boyce, Justin Pare, Joann Cathcart and Kathleen Prescott have also taken out papers.Of those, Gregory, Cathcart, Pare and Prescott have had their nomination papers certified.
Potential challengers are Andrea Slobogan, Bruce Pearson, Daniel F. Donovan, John J. Donohue, Kenneth Nasif, Mark Gould, Robert McCoy Jr. and Patrick Reynolds. Slobogran, Donovan and Pearson have returned their papers already and had them certified.
Taking out papers for three open spots on the school committee are incumbent Kathryn Hobbs and challengers Joseph Flaherty, Katelyn Castonguay, Tasha Buzzell and Matthew Wise. Those seats are three-year terms.
Michael Izzo and Mark Giansante have taken out papers for the two open three-year terms on the parks commission. Both have had their papers certified.
John Casey, an incumbent, and challengers Craig Cameron and William Carlson have taken out papers for two three-terms on the electric commission.
Incumbent Michael Thompson is running for public works commission as is Eric Robbins. There are two three-year terms open on the commission, along with a single unexpired term to be filled.
March 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the spring election.
