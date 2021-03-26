NORTH ATTLEBORO — North TV will host two forums Monday night for candidates in the April 6 town election.
The three candidates in the race for two positions on the board of electric commissioners will be featured in the first forum and nine of the 12 people running for the nine seats on the town council will be in the second.
The forums will be held in the North Attleboro Middle School cafetorium but spectators won’t be allowed to attend due to restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
They will be cablecast live on North TV’s Community Channel: Comcast Channel 15 and Verizon Channel 24. It will also be streamed live on northtv.net.
Electric commission candidates Craig Cameron, William Carlson and incumbent John Casey will answer questions from Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia and NorthStar Reporter editor Max Bowen starting at 6:45 p.m.
North TV Executive Director Peter Gay will moderate.
Council incumbents Jo Ann Cathcart, Justine Pare, Andrew Shanahan and John Simmons and challengers Andrea Slobogan John Donohue Jr., Daniel Donovan, Mark Gould Jr. and Patrick Reynolds have confirmed they will take part in the night’s second debate, starting at 7:30.
Incumbents Darius Gregory and Kathleen Prescott are unable to attend, while incumbent Julie Boyce did not respond to multiple requests to participate, Gay said.
In addition to Monday’s event, the 12 candidates who will take part in the forum along with the three candidates in the uncontested school committee race recently sat down with Gay for interviews.
The “One-on-One with the Candidates Special” and Monday’s forum will be replayed on North TV’s Government Channel: Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 23 from March 31 through the close of polls on election night, April 6.
In advance of Plainville’s election, set for April 5, there will be a half-hour special featuring the two candidates, Justin Alexander and Christopher Desprez, seeking one seat on the town planning board, the only contested race. It will be cablecast on North TV’s Plainville Channel: Comcast Channel 8 from March 31 through the end of voting at 8 p.m. April 5.
