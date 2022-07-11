NORTH ATTLEBORO — A longtime faculty member at at St. Mary-Sacred Heart has been named the new principal at the parochial school.
Lisa Serak, English language arts teacher at the school for the past 15 years, will begin her new position immediately, the Rev. Rodney Thibualut, pastor of Transfiguration of the Lord parish, announced Monday.
“It is such a pleasure to announce Lisa’s appointment to this very important role as her extensive educational leadership and experience will guide St. Mary-Sacred Heart School well into the future,” Thibault said.
Serak replaces Charlotte Lourenco, principal for the last six years. She is taking a job as vice principal for academics at Bishop Feehan High School, her alma mater.
Serak previously taught at Feehan and St. Mary Academy-Bay View.
She was educated in Catholic schools from elementary grades through Salve Regina University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education/history. She has two master’s degrees in secondary education/history and educational leadership from Rhode Island College and Bridgewater State University, respectively.
In 1992, she received the Bishop Feehan Distinguished Alumni Award.
Serak and her husband Ron have three daughters, Livia, Emme and Brooke, and are members of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish.
In a statement released with the announcement of her appointment, Serak said, “While there are many choices of schools, only Catholic schools educate the whole person — spiritually, academically, and socially — with Jesus as our model. I am humbled to lead this gem of a school and look forward to my new role in this vibrant community of faith and learning.”