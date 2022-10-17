NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Sunday’s warm temperatures in the middle of October coupled with plenty of festivity, brought many area residents to North Attleboro to celebrate Halloween in the Park.
North Attleboro Park and Recreation and the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro (DANA) held the event, which included games, treats and a costume parade, in Veterans Park in front of the town hall.
Joshua Cooper, of North Attleboro, was just one person who brought children to the event.
“We're locals in town and we always love to come down here and contribute to everything they do down in the DANA area, and my son and my daughters are here as well, they just love this town,” he said.
The event also included a pumpkin contest where participants were encouraged to bring a carved pumpkin for display in the gazebo and prizes were awarded for the most creative and best in show.
Maureen Merigold, president of DANA, said her joy of organizing event is watching the parents and children have a free fun time outside with music, games and costumes.
North Attleboro Police Department's school resource officer Kristine Crosman said being involved in the community is important because "we need to be able to know the people that we're serving and find out what they need from us."
Crosman said she enjoys meeting kids and interacting with them at a young age, so when they’re older they have a better understanding of what police do. Plus, the event is a lot of fun, she said.
Having plenty of fun was Jace Deaguair, 4, who was dressed up as a Chucky, from the horror movie of that name. His grandparents Deborah Owens and Michael Ouellette, of Attleboro, had a booth representing Bristol Lodge.
They said they have been attending the annual event for many years.
"It's really a good, good community time. It's outreach and we get to see each other and catch up on. You know, things that are going on that we might not have heard about. Otherwise, it's a great time to get together," Owens said.
One visitor to the event was from Germany, visiting her cousin in Pawtucket. Jen Thomsen from Hannover, Germany, attended the event with her daughter Ella, 5.
"My 5-year-old is loving it. I think she really likes the games and all of the blow-up things that are around here. All the moving decorations have been really exciting for her," said Thomsen.