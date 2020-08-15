NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Someone spray painted a racist statement on the back of a gravestone at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
"Black Lives Don't Matter" was painted on the back of a gravestone at the cemetery, located behind Mason Field and adjacent to St. Mary's Cemetery in Attleboro Falls.
Apparently the vandalism has been there for some time.
"Can't believe this is still there," Michael Lewis, who lives off Mt. Hope Street, told The Sun Chronicle.
The Sun Chronicle reached out to local police but hadn't heard back.
Nobody Saturday answered the phone number listed for the cemetery.
Dating back to the 1850s, the private, non-sectarian, nonprofit Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum is overseen by volunteer trustees.
With its red rock wall and entrance arch, the cemetery is one of the town's most visible landmarks.
The cemetery is a popular walking spot.
