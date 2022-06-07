NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will change the way “bulk items” will be picked up by its trash company starting next month.
After July 1, “the Solid Waste Department will no longer be using the ‘Yellow Bulky Item Tags’ for the disposal of curbside bulk items....,” the town announced in postings to its website and social media platforms as well as at the recycling center on Mount Hope Street.
Cost of pickup, subsidized by the town, will be $15 per item, the statement says.
All requests for collecting bulk items — defined as couches, wooden and upholstered furniture — will now go through Houston-based Waste Management, the company that holds the trash hauling contract for the town.
A supervisor for the solid waste department was not available to discuss the change.
After July 1, “all requests and payments for collection of bulk items will be made directly through our hauling company,” the town announced.
Formerly, bulk items were collected on a resident’s designated trash day when they were put out with regular trash.
Residents can contact the Waste Management call center at 1-800-972-4545. A guide to navigating the series of prompts is on the town website at www.nattleboro.com.
Under the new rules, bulk items will be collected once a week on Tuesdays. Items must weigh less than 75 pounds and weekly collection appointments are limited. If a specific collection day is filled the call center agent will provide the resident with the next available date. Appointments may be made up until noon the day before the collection. Payment will be required when the appointment is made.
Items must be at curbside by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
Bulk items do not include white goods, appliances, CRT’s or televisions. For more information on whether an item is acceptable for bulk collection, residents should consult a call center agent.
The next bulky metal pickup is scheduled for June 29. To participate, a resident’s annual trash fee must be paid in full. Call 508-699-0151 no later than noon the Friday before the scheduled pickup to be placed on the list. Acceptable items for that collection include washers, dryers, grills, treadmills and hot water heaters. Yard equipment, such as lawnmowers and trimmers, must be drained of fuel and oil. Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units and propane takes will not be accepted.