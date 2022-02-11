NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Looking for a Valentine's Day gift and want to help a worthy cause as well?
The Friends of North Attleboro Council on Aging have been selected for the month of February as the benefiting organization in the Stop & Shop Bloomin' 4 Good program that fights hunger in local communities.
The Friends will receive a $1 donation for every $10.99 Bloomin' 4 Good bouquet of flowers with a red circle sticker sold at the Stop & Shop at 206 East Washington St. (Route 1).
Every $1 donation to a local hunger organization can provide 10 or more meals to someone in need, Feeding America says.
“Flowers can make someone's day, brighten up a room or spread a smile. Now they can fight hunger too,” said Sandy Mann, president of The Friends of North Attleboro Council on Aging. "We are thrilled to be chosen to benefit from this unique and impactful Stop & Shop Program, as the demands of those in need are higher than ever this year.”