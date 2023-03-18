NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local business has been named Small Manufacturer of the Year in Massachusetts by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s district office.
Bell’s Powder Coating Inc., which is located in the town’s business park on John Dietsch Boulevard, is one of the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards honorees for the state.
The recognition singled out the company’s vice president/general manager, Paul J. Belham Sr., a former selectman, and its president, Nancy E. Belham.
Bell’s is a family-owned company that has serviced a variety of industries since 1998.
It also prides itself on being a green company, and its commitment to the environment won it a $42,000 check from New England Gas Co.
“Over the past two years, America has had a record-breaking 10.5 million people apply to start businesses nationally and 332,000 across New England. I’m thrilled to recognize the strong, resilient, and innovative small business award winners leading the way from across Massachusetts,” said Mike Vlacich, SBA New England regional administrator.
“It’s always a privilege celebrating small businesses each May, because they truly are the backbone of America,” said Bob Nelson, SBA Massachusetts district director. “This year’s honorees represent a diverse range of industries with inspiring stories of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.”
Award recipients will be recognized by the Greater Boston SCORE chapter May 10 at the Needham Sheraton.
Other SBA Massachusetts award winners included: Jim Sullivan, president, and Kelly Sullivan, vice president, of Millennium Printing in Agawam, Small Business Person of the Year; Eduardo Crespo, CEO of Hispanic Market Solution in Methuen, Minority Owned Business of the Year; Liseth Jovhana Velez, CEO of LJV Development of Everett, Veteran Owned Business of the Year; Natalie Blue, co-owner and director, and Madelene Pario, co-owner and director, The Artful Life Counseling Center & Studio of Salem, Woman Owned Business of the Year;
Sarah Scala, president and principal consultant, Sarah A. Scala Consulting of Watertown, Microenterprise of the Year; Dora Aguilar, CEO/owner of Bright Beginners Family Daycare of Randolph, Home Based Business of the Year; Eddy Desir, AVP/financial education specialist, Cambridge Savings Bank of Waltham, Financial Services Champion of the Year; Josh Wile, co-owner and president, and Jessica Thomas, co-owner and vice president, Agway of Cape Cod, Orleans, Family Owned Business of the Year; and Laurel Ann Ryan of Nautically Northern of Clinton, Young Entrepreneur of the Year.