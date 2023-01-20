NORTH ATTLEBORO — An advertising company wants to install two digital billboards along Interstate 95, but the town manager is concerned they could be a problem for neighbors.
“My particular concern is the way to mitigate potential complaints,” Town Manager Michael Borg told council members Wednesday night. “My concern is the amount of light (from the billboards).”
The billboards have to be at least 500 feet from a home and in a commercial zone.
“There’s not a lot of places in North Attleboro” where the billboards can go up, Borg said, adding of the ad firm, “They found two locations.”
A community host agreement will involve conditions including revenue for the town.
It is also expected the billboards can be used for community messages at no cost to the town.
The billboards are now before the planning board but a variance is also required from the zoning board.
New board members
The town has new members of the planning board and board of health.
Council members confirmed the appointment of Jason Gittle to the five-member planning board and Dan McMahon to the three-member health board.
Gittle recently moved back to his native North Attleboro from Attleboro, where he had chaired that city’s planning board for seven years.
“I’m very impressed with his qualifications and dedication,” Borg said, mentioning Gittle had been involved with the building of the new Attleboro High School and North Attleboro could be looking at a new high school down the road.
“I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish in 20 years in Attleboro,” Gittle said. “I look forward to serving my hometown. I’m pretty excited about the opportunity.”
Gittle also was recently named to the town’s municipal building committee.
As for McMahon, he is a new resident with a health care background, and holds a master’s in public health. “We have found a great candidate,” Borg said.
McMahon works for a nonprofit in Boston.
“I look forward to serving the community,” McMahon said.
Local officials hope to add an associate member to the planning board, as the zoning board has.
The member would fill in when a full member is absent or has a conflict voting on a special permit and be able to break tie votes.
“We do see a need for an associate member who is able to step in and vote when necessary,” Borg said.
The change would require an amendment of the town’s zoning bylaws, and the proposal will be referred to the planning board and bylaw committee. Also, a public hearing will be held before a vote.