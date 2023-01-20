billboard (copy) (copy)

A billboard on Route 1 in Foxboro.

 File photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — An advertising company wants to install two digital billboards along Interstate 95, but the town manager is concerned they could be a problem for neighbors.

“My particular concern is the way to mitigate potential complaints,” Town Manager Michael Borg told council members Wednesday night. “My concern is the amount of light (from the billboards).”