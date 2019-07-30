NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials have gotten some unwelcome news from Beacon Hill as the Legislature is giving North Attleboro less local aid than expected, putting a $297,000 hole in the town budget.
Town Manager Michael Gallagher said he has put a hold on filling new positions in the town payroll.
The budget, he said, was based on local aid figures proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker, but the Legislature approved less.
Town budgets are approved in the spring, months before the Legislature votes on local aid figures, so towns have to estimate how much they will get.
To be on the safe side, communities often base their budget estimates on numbers proposed by the governor because traditionally the Legislature is more generous. That was not the case this year.
The governor had proposed a $66,358 increase in aid to North Attleboro, Gallagher said, but the Legislature approved a $230,836 cut.
That created a $297,000 hole.
Over the past three years state aid is down $700,000, he said.
In a memo on the town budget, Gallagher said the reductions in aid were largely due to charter school costs and reimbursements.
He said it will talk to Town Accountant Linda Catanzariti to determine what to do next.
In the meantime, he has put a hold on several spending items, such as a part-time custodian for town hall, making a part-time clerk in the police department full time, and hiring a information technology person.
The school department has also been asked to hold off on filling four new positions, he said.
One ray of hope, he said, is he negotiated a reduction in the town’s liability insurance, which will save about $260,000, but he is not willing to say the problem is solved yet.
