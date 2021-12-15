NORTH ATTLEBORO — Citizens trying to get information at town hall could soon have a specific person to talk to.
Town Manager Michael Borg has told town councilors he’d like to fill a vacant position in his office with a “resident services representative” who could field queries from the public about where to go for specific issues and complaints and also deal with the towns social media platforms.
Those questions currently go to other employees with other duties. “Currently, it’s whoever picks up the phone,” Borg said at Monday’s town council meeting.
While there’s currently a position authorized in the manager’s office, he said, it was never filled when a vacancy occurred and has no funding attached, so he’s treating it as a new position request.
Borg said the possibility came up in the course of reworking the town’s website.
“How could we provide someone dedicated to responding to our constituents and residents, connecting you to who’s who in town hall,” he said.
The individual could also be tasked with the town’s social media accounts.
While councilors did not oppose the proposal, several raised questions. President Justin Pare asked if existing jobs could cover social media tasks and Andrew Shanahan wondered “if there is enough to do to be a full-time job?”
Borg said he would have a job description and a proposal on how to pay for the new post for the finance committee to review. Councilors voted unanimously to send the proposal on to that body for further discussion.
