North Attleboro — The town’s senior center could be getting a new home.
Town Manager Michael Borg told members of the town council at their hybrid meeting this week that officials are in talks with the managers of Emerald Square to shift the facility to unoccupied space there.
“We are going to start talking about price,” Borg said, adding that “we are exploring using that space in the future.”
Borg said there could be a number of advantages in moving the center to the Route 1 mall: Senior citizens would have more space, earlier access during the day and use of an enclosed parking garage.
Currently, the center is located in the historic Howard Estate at 204 Elm St. The building, which dates to the 1850s, is owned by the North Attleboro Housing Authority and the town rents the space for the center.
The financially troubled mall is now under the management of a court-ordered receiver and one of the original anchor stores, the three-level Sears outlet, closed this month. Emerald Square is at 65 percent of capacity, Borg said, but he added the town could have a “world class” facility for senior citizens there.
Borg said there are “a number of considerations” about a potential move, including the mall’s future financial condition. He said he’d be talking with the council on aging and others before returning to town council with more information.
