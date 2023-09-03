NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town is looking into launching a so-called "sharps" disposal program for safe disposal of hypodermic needles and syringes. Many other area communities, including Attleboro, have such a program.
The program is a real help to those who have to use needles daily to administer drugs to people and pets as disposing of needles isn't always easy. Many trash haulers prohibit including them in trash and doing so puts people who may come in contact with the trash at risk of being stuck in the hand with a needle.