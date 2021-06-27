NORTH ATTLEBORO — While on routine patrol Thursday, Officer John Chamberlin used his mechanic’s skills again to help a stranded driver.
Chamberlin stopped to attempt to change a flat tire for a motorist in the area of the busy intersection at routes 1 and 120 about 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
But Chamberlin found that the vehicle tires had lug nut locks requiring police to call for help from Achin’s Garage on North Washington Street, according to Police Chief Richard McQuade.
In March, McQuade, a five-year veteran, and another officer put a car on Northborough Road up on a jack and changed a flat tire for a motorist within minutes.
The officer’s efforts are just an example of community policing the department does to help members of the public, McQuade said Friday.
“Whether we shovel a driveway, push somebody’s (vehicle) off the road or change a tire, we’re just not here to enforce the law. We’re here to help the public in any way we can,” McQuade said.
