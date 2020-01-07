NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An alleged repeat drunken driver gave police a false name when she was arrested over the weekend on Route 1, authorities say.
Maria S. Avery, 34, of 59 Ellendale Road, Attleboro, is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
She was initially charged with first-offense drunken driving after being stopped about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near the Emerald Square mall.
Officer Evan Moriarty reported pulling Avery over for driving erratically and speeding. Avery failed field sobriety tests and registered twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to court records.
She was unable to produce a driver's license and allegedly gave police a younger relative's name as her own. When she appeared for arraignment Monday, Avery gave her real name, which was confirmed with fingerprint records, according to police. The records also revealed her previous drunken driving cases.
She pleaded innocent to charges of drunken driving (third offense), driving to endanger, failing to drive within marked lanes, driving without a license in possession, giving police a false name and driving with a suspended license while being drunk.
