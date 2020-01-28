NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council has agreed to a three-year contract with Michael Borg to be North Attleboro’s first town manager, with a starting salary of $170,000.
Council President Keith Lapointe said Borg will start work March 2.
Lapointe said a reception will be organized for townspeople to come to town hall and meet Borg, 53, of Rehoboth.
Voters created the town manager position last spring when they adopted a charter with a more centralized form of government.
Borg, a former Army colonel, is currently the director of public property and capital improvements for the City of Providence. In coming to North Attleboro, he will be taking his first job as head of a municipal government.
Borg was the unanimous choice of the council after a lengthy search process.
Lapointe said the job was originally advertised at $185,000, but Borg’s starting salary will be lower because this is his first job as a town manager.
He will get annual job performance reviews with salary increases for doing a good job.
Borg was also given permission to continue teaching online courses for the Naval War College in Newport.
“We were committed from the beginning to making sure the salary was attractive and appropriate in order to attract the best candidates, but there is always a range,” Lapointe said.
“Mr. Borg is a great fit for North Attleboro and $170,000 is an appropriate starting salary,” he said.
