NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council has approved a $105.8 million budget proposed by Town Manager Michael Borg for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Council members voted 6-0 for the spending plan at their meeting Monday night.
Finance subcommittee members, who reviewed the budget during many meetings over many weeks, voted 5-1 Thursday to support it and recommend it to the council.
"We reviewed each department and line item," said council vice president John Simmons, who chairs the finance subcommittee. "This budget is based on conservative figures."
During a public hearing last week, one resident spoke in strong opposition to the proposed budget, but a former longtime town official supported it Monday night.
The budget calls for eight new positions, half of those new police officers, and represents a $3.75 million, or 3.67%, hike over this year's spending.
Borg contends projected revenue can pay for the new positions, six of which would be full time and two part time. Council members agreed they were needed.
The other two full-timers would be a joint facilities director shared with the schools and a resident services representative, the latter of which is now part time. The part-time jobs would be assistants for animal control and human resources -- the latter shared with the schools.
Town schools account for $46.8 million of the budget, a $1.8 million, or 4%, jump. School officials had requested $189,000 more. Simmons said the school department has been more transparent and provided more information than years past.
Tuition for an estimated 238 vocational students from the town at Tri-County is coming in at about $3.3 million, a $245,000 decrease as the student number is dropping about 15 students.
Several hundreds of thousands of dollars is projected to be saved by switching from a brokered employee health insurance program to one that is direct purchase/self-insured.
The town expects to take in over $500,000 from marijuana businesses. State aid is projected at $25.2 million, a $393,596, or 1.58%, increase.
Enterprise funds paid with ratepayer money include $3.8 million for solid waste, $6.2 million for sewer, and $5.2 million for water. Through borrowing, a total of about $2.67 million is planned for five sewer projects, and $1.59 million for four water projects, including new water mains.
As for other building and equipment expenses known as capital improvements, $2.4 million is earmarked for a new roof for Amvet Boulevard School, and $600,000 to replace the original boiler at Falls School that dates back 58 years. Also, $1 million is slated for roads, bridges and sidewalks to supplement $790,000 from the state.
From about $1 million remaining in a reserve fund known as free cash that is made up of unanticipated and surplus funds, council members backed $250,000 for pickelball courts and a skating rink at Mason Field, and $200,000 for building security.
Council members voted to funnel the remaining nearly $480,000 in free cash to the Capital Improvement Stabilization account, with Simmons noting some big ticket projects are on the horizon.
Resident Dick Kieltyka opposed the spending at last week's hearing, calling North Attleboro a small town and pointing out the budget is nearly $4 million higher than this year. He claimed many residents he spoke with felt special interests were taking over the town.
But John Donohue -- who over three decades of town service served on the board of health for 15 years, several other committees and was a longtime town meeting voter -- took exception at Monday's meeting to the statements Kieltyka made last week.
"We haven't been a small town for a long time," Donohue said.
He was particularly irritated with the reference to special interest groups, contending the expenditures are needed. He mentioned several million dollars for removal of PFAS or so-called forever chemicals from groundwater that most other communities are grappling with and buckets being used to catch rain from the leaking Amvet roof.
"Misinformation, half truths and conspiracy theories," Donohue claimed were being bantered about. "That's where we need to draw the line."
"I don't know anyone who has gotten rich serving town government," he added.
Councilor Mark Gould, who at times has been a dissenter on the council, served on the finance subcommittee.
"I'm generally in favor of this budget," Gould said. "There was certainly robust discussion on the finance subcommittee. It's a solid budget."
Council President Justin Pare again aired concerns that employees could need to be laid off to help pay for the upcoming new Tri-County Regional Vocational High School.
"My biggest concern is the number of new employees," Pare said. "I believe these positions are needed."