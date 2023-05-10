Fisher College Building
The Fisher College building on Elm Street in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members have given their official seal of approval to the town acquiring the Fisher College property in Attleboro Falls with the intent of putting a regional food pantry and new senior center in it.

Town and college officials have a $2.3 million purchase and sales agreement in place.