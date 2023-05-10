NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members have given their official seal of approval to the town acquiring the Fisher College property in Attleboro Falls with the intent of putting a regional food pantry and new senior center in it.
Town and college officials have a $2.3 million purchase and sales agreement in place.
The proposal had been forwarded to the council’s finance subcommittee, which reviewed and voted unanimously in favor of the purchase. Council members this week voted unanimously to support the acquisition as well.
Town officials had planned to locate the regional pantry and senior center in the closed Allen Avenue School, but shifted plans to the Fisher College building for several reasons.
“The entire project planned for Allen Ave. is simply being moved to the better, cheaper location of Fisher College,” said Council Vice President John Simmons, who chairs the fincom subcommittee.
The plan is to use $5.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The regional pantry plans helped the town attract the federal funding.
An estimated $1 million more was needed for renovations at the old school site due to inflation and other factors.
“The price of the Allen Avenue project was consistently increasing as more issues were discovered,” Simmons said.
The two-story college building on Elm Street needs less work to move into.
After factoring in the sale price, the $2.9 million in remaining ARPA funds would be tapped for renovations.
The Fisher College facility is much larger than the 14,000-square-foot school, which is not even 50,000 square feet.
“It is far bigger allowing more services,” Simmons said.
Another plus, the college building is in a more central location as it is on the GATRA bus line, Simmons said.
Lenore’s Pantry, the town food pantry, would be relocated from the basement of town hall to the building, as would the senior center, which is in a large, old home on Elm Street.
“We envision this building becoming the new home of the NA Senior Center, which is very exciting,” council President Justin Pare said in an email. “There could potentially be other town offices or departments that relocate to the building.”
Boston-based Fisher College has had a local campus for nearly 50 years, but in November put its building, which sits on nearly two acres, up for sale.
Since classes have been remote the past several years, students won’t see a difference once the building is sold, college officials have said.
As an educational institution, the college only pays property taxes on the part of its building that is used by a private day care. The town plans to continue that day care as a tenant.
The Fisher College site “would be significantly cheaper than Allen Ave, will come delivered with a brand new roof saving that future expense, comes with a paying tenant, and allows the town to market the Allen Ave property for development which would return it to the tax roles,” Simmons said. “Moving the project to the Fisher building is a win win and fin com and the full council agreed.”
The building Fisher College bought in 1997 was once home to Bristol County Savings Bank and before that Donley Manufacturing.