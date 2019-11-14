NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council has ratified a new contract for Michael Gallagher so he can remain acting town manager while the search continues for a permanent hire.
The council voted 7-1 Wednesday to approve a contract negotiated between council President Keith Lapointe and Gallagher.
It will pay him $185,000 and will run through the end of June.
The hope is to hire a permanent town manager in the spring and have Gallagher help with the transition.
North Attleboro switched to a town manager/town council form of government on July 1, under a charter adopted by voters.
The charter gives the town manager stronger authority to run the town than the old administrator position, while the council replaced representative town meeting.
Gallagher has announced he is not a candidate for the new job.
A consultant has been hired to help with the hiring and a search committee of citizens will begin reviewing resumes next week.
In other action:
- Lapointe said the council will hold off discussing a controversy involving the lack of fluoride in the drinking water from some wells until it learns more about the situation from the public works and health departments.
- The council dissolved ad hoc subcommittees that were formed to help the council establish itself when it came into existence.
- It created three permanent subcommittees to deal with finances, bylaws and rules.
- And it voted to make Veterans’ Way an official road accepted by the town.
