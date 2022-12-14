NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have approved a new contract for Town Manager Michael Borg.
Borg will receive $191,375 in year one of the four-year contract starting in July. He’ll also get a 2% annual increase and up to an additional 2% merit increase as part of the town council’s annual review process.
There’s also an option to extend the contract for an additional year by mutual agreement.
The council approved the pact Monday without dissent.
President Justin Pare told Borg it was “in recognition of the great job you have done, and we hope to have you around for another four years.”
Couniclor Mark Gould said he would vote for the new contract, though he disagreed with the provision for a $100,000 “golden parachute” should Borg decide to leave.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the town of North Attleboro,” Borg said.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle following the meeting, Pare wrote, “We look forward to continuing to partner with TM Borg over the coming years and trust he will only build on what has been an impressive start to his time in North Attleboro.”
Borg, a retired Army officer, was hired as the first town manager under the town’s new charter in 2020. He had spent the previous five years working for the City of Providence in several different roles.
