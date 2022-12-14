NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have approved a new contract for Town Manager Michael Borg.

Borg will receive $191,375 in year one of the four-year contract starting in July. He’ll also get a 2% annual increase and up to an additional 2% merit increase as part of the town council’s annual review process.

